Moser scores 20 to lead UNLV to 80-63 victory over Nevada

Mike Moser scored 20 points, all in the first half, as UNLV beat Nevada 80-63 on Saturday.

Moser started in place of Anthony Bennett, who was limited by a shoulder injury, to one point in 17 minutes. But Moser nailed his first three 3-pointers in UNLV's first six possessions as the Rebels (22-7, 9-5 Mountain West) cruised to a 21-point halftime lead.

Nevada (12-16, 3-11) got no closer than 11 points in the second half.

The Rebels shot 48 percent from the floor, including 10 of 18 from 3-point range, and had double-digit point totals from all starters, with Bryce Dejean-Jones scoring 17. Moser had four 3-pointers and Dejean-Jones made three.

Malik Story led Nevada with 24 points and Deonte Burton scored 18. The Wolf Pack lost their fifth in a row and for the eighth time in nine games.