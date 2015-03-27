Morrow shoots for a win against Rays

Former first-round draft choice Brandon Morrow makes his third start of the season in search of his initial win when the Toronto Blue Jays host the Tampa Bay Rays in the middle game of a three-game series at Rogers Centre.

The fifth pick of the 2006 draft by the Seattle Mariners, Morrow made 15 starts and 131 appearances in three seasons with the Mariners before heading to Toronto to become a full-time starter in 2010.

He subsequently made 58 starts for the Blue Jays since arriving, including two so far in 2012 - both of which have resulted in no-decisions while he's surrendered seven hits and four earned runs in 14 innings.

The Blue Jays are 1-1 in the two games, winning at Cleveland and losing at home to Baltimore.

Morrow is 4-3 with two saves in 55 2/3 innings against the Rays in 12 appearances - eight starts.

Tampa Bay counters with lefty David Price, who's split a pair of decisions this season while coming off a subpar 12-13 record in 2011.

Second in American League Cy Young Award voting with a 19-6 record in 2010, Price's earned run average swelled from 2.72 to 3.49 last season and has grown to 4.82 in 9 1/3 innings in 2012, during which he's allowed nine hits and seven walks while striking out eight.

Price gave up four hits and three runs in three innings in his last start on April 13 at Boston, a game the Rays lost, 12-2.

Price is 9-2 lifetime against Toronto with a 2.06 ERA in 83 innings.

In Tuesday's series opener, Adam Lind belted a two-run home run and finished with three runs batted in as the Blue Jays defeated the Rays.

Jose Bautista and Brett Lawrie each stroked solo shots for the Jays while starter Ricky Romero (2-0) tossed six-plus innings, allowing three runs on eight hits with three walks for Toronto, which has won two straight.

Carlos Pena smacked three hits for Tampa Bay and Matt Joyce added a solo shot.

Jeff Niemann (0-2) was touched for five runs - two earned - on three hits while striking out five over five-plus innings for the Rays, who have dropped six of their last eight games.

Tampa was 12-6 versus the Jays last season.