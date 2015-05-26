Morris, Niang power Iowa State past TCU

Fort Worth, TX (SportsNetwork.com) - Monte Morris and Georges Niang each finished with 19 points and six assists to lift No. 17 Iowa State to an 89-76 win over TCU on Saturday.

Bryce Dejean-Jones scored 15 points and Jameel McKay supplied 14 with 10 rebounds for the Cyclones (22-8, 12-6 Big 12), who ended the regular season with two straight wins and earned the second seed in the conference tournament.

"The second half we really got out and started running," Iowa State head coach Fred Hoiberg said. "We just played how we are capable of playing."

Kenrich Williams had 17 points, nine boards and seven assists, while Kyan Anderson scored 16 on 4-of-8 3-point shooting for the Horned Frogs (17-14, 4-14), who lost their third straight game.

"It wasn't supposed to end this way," TCU head coach Trent Johnson said. "We did a really good job defensively in the first half, but you knew it was coming."

Iowa State opened the second half on an 11-2 run as McKay's three-point play made it a 37-34 game just over two minutes in.

Morris and Dejean-Jones hit back-to-back treys following a Dustin Hogue jumper for a 15-point lead with 6:20 to go.

TCU never got closer than eight points the rest of the way.

The Horned Frogs used a 13-2 spurt to jump in front and take an 18-10 lead midway through the first half. Brandon Parrish supplied five points during the run.

After the Cyclones got within four, a Parrish 3-pointer ended an 8-2 run for a 10-point advantage and TCU led 32-26 after 20 minutes.

Game Notes

Iowa State has won its last six games against TCU ... Horned Frogs guard Trey Zeigler netted 14 points on 7-of-14 shooting ... The Cyclones shot 56.6 percent from the field and limited the Horned Frogs to 41.9 percent ... Iowa State scored 13 fast break points compared to TCU's five.