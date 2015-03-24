Morgan State sets schedule for Hull's debut

Baltimore, MD (SportsNetwork.com) - Morgan State announced a 12-game 2014 schedule, including four home games, in new football coach Lee Hull's first season on Tuesday.

The Bears will open their season at Eastern Michigan on Aug. 30 - one of their four non-conference games. They originally had a Sept. 6 game planned at Northern Iowa, but that game is no longer on their schedule, and the Bears will instead travel to Holy Cross, Hull's alma mater.

Their home games at Hughes Stadium will be against Bowie State (Sept. 13) and Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference opponents North Carolina Central (Oct. 11, Homecoming), South Carolina State (Nov. 15) and Delaware State (Nov. 22).

The Bears' MEAC game against Howard on Sept. 20 will be in the Whitney Young Classic at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

Morgan State was 5-7 overall and 5-3 in the MEAC last season.

2014 Morgan State Football Schedule

All Times ET

Aug. 30, at Eastern Michigan, TBA

Sept. 6, at Holy Cross, 1 p.m.

Sept. 13, Bowie State, 1 p.m.

Sept. 20, Howard* (at East Rutherford, N.J.), TBA

Sept. 27, at Norfolk State*, 4 p.m.

Oct. 4, at Florida A&M*, TBA

Oct. 11, North Carolina Central* (Homecoming), 1 p.m.

Oct. 25, at Villanova, 3:30 p.m.

Nov. 1, at Hampton*, 1 p.m.

Nov. 8, at North Carolina A&T*, TBA

Nov. 15, South Carolina State*, 1 p.m.

Nov. 22, Delaware State*, 1 p.m.

* - MEAC game