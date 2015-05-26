Morehead State seeks higher level in 2015

Morehead, KY (SportsNetwork.com) - Morehead State will try to take a bigger step under third-year football coach Rob Tenyer during an 11-game 2015 schedule announced on Wednesday.

The Eagles, who finished 4-8 last season - winning one more time than in Tenyer's rookie season - will open the new campaign at traditional CAA Football power James Madison on Sept. 5.

Also included on the schedule are five games at home against NAIA member Kentucky Christian (Sept. 19) and Pioneer Football League opponents Davidson (Sept. 26), Butler (Oct. 10), Drake (Oct. 31) and Dayton (Nov. 7).

"The conference schedule will be demanding, playing three recent PFL champions in Butler, Drake and Marist," Tenyer said. "It is also exciting for our players because the schedule offers our team the opportunity to host two of them."

2015 Morehead State Football Schedule

Sept. 5, at James Madison

Sept. 12, at VMI

Sept. 19, Kentucky Christian

Sept. 26, Davidson*

Oct. 3, at Jacksonville*

Oct. 10, Butler*

Oct. 24, at Campbell*

Oct. 31, Drake*

Nov. 7, Dayton*

Nov. 14, at Valparaiso*

Nov. 21, at Marist*

* - Pioneer Football League game