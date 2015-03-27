Morehead State defeats Austin Peay 69-56

Kenneth Faried scored 17 points and grabbed 16 rebounds to lead Morehead State over Austin Peay 69-56 on Saturday night.

Faried, the nation's top rebounder (14 per game) who had 23 points and 23 rebounds against Tennessee State on Jan. 27, was 8 of 11 shooting against the Governors.

The Eagles (15-8, 7-4 Ohio Valley Conference) outrebounded Austin Peay 44-25, scoring 14 second-chance points and besting the Governors 42-28 on points in the paint.

Terrance Hill added 14 points, Ty Proffitt and Demonte Harper had 11 each and Drew Kelley 10 for the Eagles.

Trailing throughout the game, Austin Peay closed to within 44-42 with 11:20 to play before Morehead State scored seven straight. Harper's jumper made it 51-42 with 9:34 to go and the Eagles would lead by no less than eight the rest of the way.

John Fraley scored 15 points for the Governors (14-9, 8-3).