More than 60 trophies stolen in burglary at F1 team Red Bull's factory in England

More than 60 trophies won by Red Bull have been stolen in a burglary at the Formula One team's factory in southern England.

Police say in a statement released by Red Bull that approximately six men were in a vehicle that was driven through the front entrance of the factory in Milton Keynes, north of London, early Saturday. Police say night staff on the premises at the time were not harmed.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner says the value of the trophies to the team is "extraordinarily high due to the sheer hard work and effort that went into winning each and every one."

Red Bull has won four constructors' titles and its former driver Sebastian Vettel won the world championship four times.