Last Update January 8, 2015

Moore scores 21, hits key bucket as North Florida wins title in Cancun, 72-65 over Elon

By | Associated Press

CANCUN, Mexico – Dallas Moore scored 21 points, including a back-breaking 3-pointer with 31 seconds left on Wednesday, to lead North Florida to a 72-65 win over Elon in the championship game of the Mayan Division of the Cancun Challenge.

Moore's trey finally allowed the Osprey (3-3) to put away against the Phoenix (2-3). It was Moore's only 3-pointer in three attempts despite his 10-of-14 showing from the field. The Osprey were just 4 of 21 behind the arc, although they shot 47 percent (25 of 53) overall.

Luke Eddy had 14 points to lead Elon.

Chris Davenport's dunk highlighted a 14-2 run that gave UNF a 23-13 lead with 8:19 left in the first half but Elon cut the deficit in half by the intermission, trailing 34-29.

Elon was up 62-60 with 2:42 to play but the Opsrey took control down the stretch with Moore's 3 making it 69-63.