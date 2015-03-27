Moore leads UConn past Pitt

Maya Moore had 28 points and 11 rebounds to help No. 2 Connecticut beat Pittsburgh 66-46 on Saturday night.

Bria Hartley added 13 points and Stefanie Dolson had 12 for the Huskies (18-1, 7-0 Big East), who struggled from the field shooting just 43 percent. They were just 2-for-13 on 3-pointers.

Earlier in the week, UConn freshman forward Samarie Walker announced her decision to leave the team and transfer. Walker played in 17 games, averaging more than six points and almost six rebounds.

On Saturday, UConn struggled in the first half to a 34-28 advantage. The Huskies took command in the second half slowly pulling away from Pitt.

Taneisha Harrison scored 16 points and Chelsea Cole added 10 points and 12 rebounds for the Panthers (9-9, 1-4).

UConn next faces Rutgers on Wednesday in a matchup between two of the unbeaten teams in the conference.