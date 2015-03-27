Moore, Jenkins lead Hofstra past Towson 74-60

Mike Moore scored 21 points and Charles Jenkins 19 to help Hofstra remain unbeaten in the Colonial Athletic Association with a 74-60 victory over Towson on Wednesday night.

Moore's 3-pointer started a 9-0 run for the Pride (11-5, 5-0) after the Tigers (4-11, 0-5) cut Hofstra's 39-30 halftime lead to 43-39. Hofstra never led by less than 10 points in the final 14 minutes.

Greg Washington added 16 points and David Imes 11 for the Pride, which shot 57.7 percent (15 of 26) in the second half.

Moore and Jenkins scored 12 points each in the first half, when Hofstra had a 24-13 rebounding advantage and scored 11 second-chance points.

Isaiah Philmore scored 21 points to lead Towson, and RaShawn Polk had 15 points and four steals.

Hofstra, which defeated Towson 74-62 in Hempstead, N.Y., on Dec. 4, has won its last six meetings with the Tigers.