Montpellier's Jeunechamp receives one-year suspension

Montpellier defender Cyril Jeunechamp was handed a one-year ban by the French league commission after attacking a journalist.

Jeunechamp was involved in a violent exchange with L'Equipe journalist Jose Barroso following Montpellier's 1-1 draw with Valenciennes on Nov. 17, which ended with Jeunechamp punching Barroso in the face before he was restrained by teammates.

The 37-year-old was an unused substitute in Montpellier's 2-0 Champions League defeat at Arsenal four days later before he was provisionally suspended.

"The commission has decided to hand the player Cyril Jeunechamp a one-year suspension following his acts of brutality on Jose Barroso, which led to Mr. Barroso taking sick leave," a statement from the commission said.

Montpellier goalkeeper Geoffrey Jourdren received a two-game suspension for "his behavior toward and intimidation of Mr. Jose Barroso following the game."

Both players were reportedly angry with Barroso after he wrote in an article that the team was unhappy with coach Rene Girard's methods.