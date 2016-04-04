Montanes advances to 2nd round in Marrakech

Former runner-up Albert Montanes advanced to the second round of the Grand Prix Hassan II on Monday with a 6-4, 6-4 win over qualifier Franko Skugor on Monday.

The 35-year-old Spaniard reached the final of the clay-court tournament back in 2007.

Argentina's Facundo Bagnis also advanced with a 7-6 (2), 6-2 defeat of wild card Lamine Ouahab and will next face second-seeded Joao Sousa.

Also progressing were qualifiers Maximo Gonzalez and Nikola Mektic.