Montana fumble return in OT sends Idaho St. to a 33-27 loss

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) JR Nelson pounced on a bad snap in overtime and tossed the ball to Eric Johnson, who raced 40 yards for the winning touchdown as Montana escaped Idaho State with a 33-27 win Saturday.

Montana (5-4, 4-2 Big Sky) held a 24-13 lead after three quarters, but Idaho State rallied with a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns to take a 27-24 lead.

Daniel Sullivan tied the game at 27-27 with 5:43 left with a 26-yard field goal to send the game into overtime.

The Bengals (2-7, 1-5) won the toss and Montana turned the ball over on a Makena Simis fumble on its possession in OT.

Idaho State attempted a 27-yard field goal to win the game, but the snap sailed wide right and Nelson won a footrace for the loose ball.

Nelson picked off a Tanner Gueller pass and returned it for a touchdown in the second quarter.