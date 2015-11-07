Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

NCAA FB
Published
Last Update May 3, 2016

Montana fumble return in OT sends Idaho St. to a 33-27 loss

By | FoxSports

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) JR Nelson pounced on a bad snap in overtime and tossed the ball to Eric Johnson, who raced 40 yards for the winning touchdown as Montana escaped Idaho State with a 33-27 win Saturday.

Montana (5-4, 4-2 Big Sky) held a 24-13 lead after three quarters, but Idaho State rallied with a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns to take a 27-24 lead.

Daniel Sullivan tied the game at 27-27 with 5:43 left with a 26-yard field goal to send the game into overtime.

The Bengals (2-7, 1-5) won the toss and Montana turned the ball over on a Makena Simis fumble on its possession in OT.

Idaho State attempted a 27-yard field goal to win the game, but the snap sailed wide right and Nelson won a footrace for the loose ball.

Nelson picked off a Tanner Gueller pass and returned it for a touchdown in the second quarter.