Monday Sports In Brief

OLYMPICS

NEW YORK (AP) The U.S. has selected its 12-player roster, led by Kevin Durant and Carmelo Anthony, that will try to win the Americans' third straight Olympic basketball gold medal.

Durant and Anthony are the only players with Olympic experience after a number of stars, including LeBron James, decided to not go to Rio.

Also chosen Monday for the team were: Golden State's Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Harrison Barnes; Toronto's Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan; Cleveland's Kyrie Irving; Indiana's Paul George; Chicago's Jimmy Butler; Sacramento's DeMarcus Cousins and the Clippers' DeAndre Jordan.

Irving was the MVP of the 2014 Basketball World Cup on a U.S. team that included Thompson, Cousins and DeRozan and easily won gold.

The Americans should roll into Rio as the favorites. Yet they won't look as imposing as expected after the withdrawals of Stephen Curry, Russell Westbrook, Chris Paul and James Harden.

SWIMMING

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Katie Ledecky earned her spot for the Rio Olympics, winning the 400-meter freestyle at the U.S. swimming trials Monday night.

The only thing that didn't go her way was another world record.

Ledecky set a blistering pace over the first half of the race, putting her more than 2 seconds ahead of the pace from her record-setting performance at the 2014 Pan Pacific Championships in Australia.

But Ledecky tired a bit over the final 200, another world mark slipping away when she touched in 3 minutes, 58.98 seconds. Leah Smith pushed the 19-year-old winner all the way, also claiming an Olympic berth by finishing at 4:00.65.

The crowd of more than 14,000 groaned a bit when the saw Ledecky's time, but it was still the third-fastest in history.

BASEBALL

CINCINNATI (AP) - The Cubs' Kris Bryant became the first major leaguer to hit three homers and two doubles in a game on Monday night against the Cincinnati Reds.

Bryant doubled home a run, hit a solo shot, had a three-run homer, doubled again and had another solo homer in the eighth as the Cubs pulled ahead 10-7. His 16 total bases set a club record.

The three homers and five hits were a career high. His six RBIs matched his career high. He drove in six runs during Jake Arrieta's 16-0 no-hitter at Great American Ball Park on April 21, hitting two homers including a grand slam.

Arrieta was on the mound Monday and had a solo homer of his own before leaving after five innings.

NEW YORK (AP) - The Yankees and StubHub ended their squabble, announcing a sponsorship agreement Monday that sets an advertising minimum price for resale tickets.

StubHub will become the official fan-to-fan ticket reseller for the Yankees, replacing Ticketmaster's Yankee Ticket Exchange, and will be fully operational July 7. Ticketmaster will still remain the primary ticket vendor for the Yankees.

The agreement is worth about $100 million to the team over 6 1/2 years, a person familiar with the negotiation said. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the value was not disclosed.

Speaking at a news conference, Yankees President Randy Levine said generally the lowest price a seat can be advertised for resale will be 50 percent of what a ticket is sold for as a part of a full-season plan.

COLLEGE WORLD SERIES

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - JC Cloney pitched a four-hitter and Ryan Aguilar drove in a pair of runs, leading Arizona to a 3-0 victory over Coastal Carolina in Game 1 of the College World Series finals on Monday night.

The Wildcats (49-22) can wrap up their second national championship in five years with a win Tuesday.

Cloney extended his scoreless innings streak at the CWS to 16. The junior left-hander pitched seven innings in the Wildcats' 3-0 win over UC Santa Barbara last Wednesday.

Cloney (8-4) allowed four singles, walked three and struck out six in the second complete game of his career.