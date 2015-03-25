Monaco aims to keep unbeaten mark intact

Ligue 1 leaders Monaco will aim to keep their unbeaten mark alive on Sunday when the club battles Reims at the Stade Auguste Delaune II.

The newly-promoted side closes out a busy stretch which saw them play three matches in seven days on Saturday. The club began its three-game stretch with a marquee matchup against French champions Paris Saint-Germain last Sunday at the Parc des Princes.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic opened the scoring for PSG just five minutes into the match, but Radamel Falcao leveled things a bit later as the teams played to a tense 1-1 draw.

Three days later, Monaco had an easier time of it as they cruised to a 3-0 defeat of Bastia at the Stade Louis II. Falcao struck late in either half and Emmanuel Riviere was also on target as the unbeaten principality club made it five wins from seven at the start of the new campaign.

Also on Sunday in Ligue 1, Rennes welcomes newly-promoted side Nantes to the Stade de la Route de Lorient, while Montpellier will look to come away with three points against Ajaccio after three consecutive draws in league play.

PSG highlights Saturday's action when the champions take on Toulouse at the Parc des Princes looking for a second consecutive three-point effort after Edinson Cavini opened his account in a 1-0 win over Valenciennes on Wednesday.

Marseille goes in search of a second straight victory when the club tangles with Lorient at the Velodrome. A win would take the club level on points with Monaco pending the weekend's other results.

Saturday's other action sees Evian host Bordeaux, while Lyon welcomes Lille to the Stade de Gerland. Nice battles Ligue 1 newcomers Guingamp, Sochaux hosts Valenciennes and St. Etienne rounds out the weekend slate with a home date against Bastia at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard.