Molinari leads by a shot at Wells Fargo; Johnson makes cut

Francesco Molinari returned to slightly calmer wind and made two birdies for a par 72 and one-shot lead in the Wells Fargo Championship.

The second round was completed Saturday morning because of a three-hour rain delay.

Dustin Johnson made the cut with no shots to spare. He is playing in his first tournament since his slip down the stairs knocked him out of the Masters. He made two bogeys late in his round and shot 75, ending his streak of 13 consecutive rounds at par or better.

Molinari was at 6-under 138.

The cut was at 1-over 145, leaving an extraordinarily small gap between the lead and making the cut. The gap typically is about 10 shots, so the weekend at Eagle Point figures to be wide open.