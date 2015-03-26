MLB, union expected to announce labor deal

Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association have called a joint news conference for Tuesday, at which time they are expected to announce a new labor deal.

The sides issued the same press release Monday, saying only that commissioner Bud Selig and union head Michael Weiner would be at a 1 p.m. news conference at MLB headquarters in New York.

But multiple media outlets have reported that they will announce an agreement on a five-year deal.

The new collective bargaining agreement will include blood testing for human growth hormone, according to reports over the weekend, making MLB the first major North American sport to blood test unionized players.