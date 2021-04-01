MLB to distribute $1.5M in tickets to essential workers

Major League Baseball and its teams said Thursday they will distribute $1.5 million in free tickets this egular season to essential workers of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The tickets will go to doctors, nurses and other hospital staff; police, firefighters, public safety personnel and corrections workers; teachers, daycare personnel and support staff; public transit workers; grocery store and delivery workers; food and agriculture workers; and construction and manufacturing workers.

The tickets will be divided evenly among the 30 teams, and each club will select recipients, games and seat locations.