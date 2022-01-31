Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles Angels
Published

MLB The Show names Shohei Ohtani their next cover man

Ohtani was the best player in MLB last season

By Gary Sheffield , Jr | OutKick
San Diego Studios announced that two-way Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani will be the cover man of MLB The Show 22. A huge yet obvious decision many fans of this MLB title were waiting for.

So much for not being marketable when you can’t speak English, huh Stephen A. Smith? This is why you should never take advice from anyone at ESPN.

Shohei Ohtani wins the Commissioner's Historic Achievement Award from Rob Manfred before Game 1 in baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Houston. 

Shohei Ohtani wins the Commissioner's Historic Achievement Award from Rob Manfred before Game 1 in baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Houston.  (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Here’s the full reveal:

The 2021 American League MVP is doing everything he can to grow the sport of baseball, which makes this decision ideal. Mike Trout was in a similar situation to become the face of baseball a few years back, however it didn’t seem like he wanted that responsibility. Trout’s personality seemed more fit focusing on performance, and there’s nothing wrong with that.

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws to home plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif.

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws to home plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

Major League Baseball eventually turned to his teammate, Shohei Ohtani, to peek the interest of our younger generations. Throwing 100 miles-an-hour and launching balls deep into the seats on national television did the trick. Now MLB The Show is going all-in on the Japanese star — a perfect move that should have baseball fans stoked post-lockout.

Shohei Ohtani just graduated to the face of the sport. Doesn’t mean you’re the best player because that title still sits with Mike Trout for the foreseeable future, but Ohtani is absolutely the man that grows this game the way it was intended.

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani smiles after finishing the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. The Mariners won 5-1.

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani smiles after finishing the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. The Mariners won 5-1. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

