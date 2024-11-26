Juan Soto has offers from 5 teams as bidding for superstar outfielder begins: reports

Let the bidding war for Juan Soto begin.

Five teams have offers on the table for the superstar outfielder, according to multiple reports.

Those five teams are the New York Yankees, New York Mets, Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays.

Those contracts were made late last week, according to the report. The next step in the process will be negotiations between the teams and Soto’s agent, Scott Boras.

Soto, 26, is reportedly believed to be seeking a 15-year contract that is worth more than Shohei Ohtani’s $700 million deal. Ohtani’s deal is 10 years, and he deferred the majority of his contract, whereas Soto apparently is not interested in deferring money.

The four-time All Star is coming off the best season of his already remarkable career, batting .288 while slugging a career-high 41 home runs, finishing third in AL MVP voting while batting in front of the MVP in Aaron Judge.

During the Yankees' run to the World Series, Soto was even better, hitting .327 while having an on base percentage of .469 while hitting four home runs.

The Blue Jays tried to trade for Soto last offseason but could not get a deal done with the San Diego Padres. The Blue Jays also tried to sign Ohtani but fell short in their pursuit of adding a superstar.

Some are questioning whether the Dodgers can afford to sign Soto after handing out over $1 billion dollars of total money in contracts last offseason, but with Ohtani deferring a lot of his contract, they have enough money to at least make an offer.

The Red Sox met with Soto for three hours in California in their hopes of luring the five-time Silver Slugger away from their bitter rival, according to MLB.com.

The Mets have the richest owner in the sport in Steve Cohen and may need every penny they can muster to steer Soto away from the Bronx and over to Queens, where he and star shortstop Francisco Lindor would form a dynamic duo atop the lineup.

Soto met with the Yankees last Monday, when the team sent owner Hal Steinbrenner, team president Randy Levine, general manager Brian Cashman, special assistant to the general manager Omar Minaya and manager Aaron Boone to California, according to NJ.com.

Soto posted a video on Instagram on Tuesday with the caption "The announcement you’ve been waiting for (eyes emoji)," teasing fans about his free agency, but instead announced a brand deal with Celsius.

"What, you were expecting a different announcement?" Soto said with a smile at the end of the video.

Soto is expected to sign with a team during MLB’s winter meetings, which take place Dec. 9-12.



