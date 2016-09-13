MLB standings, scores and magic numbers for every division and wild-card leader
October is just around the corner, and teams are starting to count down the wins necessary to punch their tickets to the postseason.
We'll track their progress each day from now until the end of the regular season.
Here is each playoff leader's clinching scenario, heading into Tuesday's action:
Full standings | Wild-card standings | Today's schedule | Today's scoreboard
