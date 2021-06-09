MLB, MLBPA slam lawsuit over All-Star Game as 'political theater'

Major League Baseball slammed a lawsuit filed by a conservative group over the league’s decision to relocate the All-Star Game out of Atlanta in response to Georgia’s new voting laws as baseless and just another step in a "publicity campaign."

The league said in a court filing on Monday that the suit filed by the Jobs Creators Network last week "failed to meet the requirements for preliminary injunctive relief" and that upholding MLB’s decision to move the game protects the "Defendants’ right to demonstrate their values and preserving their freedom as private entities to determine where to hold their events," according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution .

OOPS! PIRATES’ HAYES LOSES HOMER AFTER MISSING FIRST BASE

"JCN has been vocal in opposing MLB’s decision, but that does not give it a basis for federal civil rights claims," the filing read. "Moreover, despite its claims of exigency, JCN spent the last two months putting up billboards in Times Square and running inflammatory advertisements in The New York Times. When its publicity campaign had no effect, JCN decided to sue, but this Court’s time should not be wasted on political theatrics."

The lawsuit is seeking more than $1 billion in damages and the return of the All-Star Game to Atlanta but MLB’s lawyers claim, "There is no emergency that justifies the extraordinary relief JCN seeks."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Players Association fired back with its own filing on Monday claiming it should have never been named in the lawsuit because it does not play a role in where the All-Star Game is played.

It claimed that the Jobs Creators Network "filed this lawsuit for political theater and then doubled down on abuse of the judicial process by dragging the MLBPA and its executive director ... into a frivolous lawsuit."

Alfredo Ortiz , president of the Job Creators Network, previously told FOX Business that the move "robbed the small businesses of Atlanta."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We want the game back where it belongs," Ortiz said. "This was a knee-jerk, hypocritical and illegal reaction to misinformation about Georgia’s new voting law which includes voter ID."

The first hearing will take place in federal court in New York on Thursday.