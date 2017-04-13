Mizzou announces signing of Top 100 guard Blake Harris

Michael Porter Jr.'s supporting cast got an official boost Thursday with the Missouri Tigers' announcement that Blake Harris has joined the 2017 men's basketball recruiting class.

Harris, a 6-foot-3, 185-pound guard from Chapel Hill, North Carolina, is the 99th-ranked player nationally -- and the No. 3 player in North Carolina -- by ESPN.com. Afour-star recruit by both ESPN.com and 247Sports, Harris is listed amongRivals.coms final Rivals150 2017 prospect ranking. He the 20th-best guard in the entire 2017 class according toESPN.com and the 29th-best point guard as ranked by247Sports.

"Blakes attributes on the basketball court, working hard and never quitting, will be what make him an overall outstanding representative of our program," new coach Cuonzo Martin said in a team press release.

Harris is acclaimed for his scoring and passing skills. He averaged25.0 points and 9.9 assists per game while leading his Word of God Christian Academy team to a 27-6 record as a senior in 2016-17.

Mizzous coaching staff made me feel like I was already a part of their family, Harris said. They are men of God, which I appreciate. It isnt all about basketball with Coach Martin and his staff. Making sure I am doing well in all aspects of my life seemed what mattered most to them, which I respected. On the court and for the Mizzou program, I plan to be a winner. I like to lead by example and get the best out of my teammates.

The Harris signing comes the day after Mizzou's official signing of Porter, the nation's No. 1 recruit for 2017.