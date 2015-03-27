Miyazato wins LPGA LOTTE Championship by 4

Ai Miyazato birdied three of the last six holes Saturday to pull away and win the inaugural LPGA LOTTE Championship.

Miyazato closed with her second straight two-under 70 to finish at 12-under- par 276. The win was her eighth on the LPGA Tour and first since the 2011 Evian Masters.

Meena Lee and Azahara Munoz could not keep pace down the stretch. Lee also shot 70, while Munoz closed with a 71. They shared second place at minus-eight at Ko Olina Golf Club.

So Yeon Ryu (71) and Cristie Kerr (72) tied for fourth at seven-under-par 281. Suzann Pettersen ended alone in sixth at minus-six after a final-round 69.

Women's World No. 1 Yani Tseng stumbled to a two-over 74 to slide into a share of 10th place at four-under-par 284. The share of 10th place was Tseng's worst finish in seven starts this year.

