Miyazato three clear at LPGA LOTTE Championship

Ai Miyazato birdied the final hole Friday to post a two-under 70 and take a three-stroke lead after 54 holes of the inaugural LPGA LOTTE Championship.

Miyazato finished three rounds at 10-under-par 206.

Azahara Munoz, who shared the second-round lead with Miyazato, stumbled to a one-over 73 to slide into a share of second at minus-seven. She was joined there by Cristie Kerr (71).

Women's world No. 1 Yani Tseng and So Yeon Ryu both shot three-under 69 to share low round of the day honors. They moved into a share of fourth place with Angela Stanford (70), Meena Lee (71) and Jiyai Shin (70) at six-under- par 210 at Ko Olina Golf Club.

