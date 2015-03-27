Mitchell scores 18 as Northern Iowa blasts Wartburg 103-50 in season opener

Deon Mitchell scored 18 points and Northern Iowa shot 66 percent from the field en route to a 103-50 victory over Wartburg College on Saturday in both teams' season opener.

The Panthers hit 22 of 28 shots in the second half (79 percent) and were 13 for 21 (62 percent) on 3-pointers for the game.

Northern Iowa also got 14 points apiece from Marvin Singleton and Matt Morrison, 13 from Nate Buss and 11 from Matt Bohannon. Mitchell added six assists and Jake Koch had 13 rebounds.

Clay Cook had 12 points and nine rebounds for Wartburg, a Division III school that shot 31 percent from the field and converted just 7 of 25 3-point attempts and 3 of 10 free throws.

Northern Iowa, which never trailed, led 47-27 at halftime and increased that lead to as much as 57 points in the second half.