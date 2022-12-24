Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Missouri Tigers
Published

Missouri teammates fight each other on field after Tigers player tries to help up opposing QB

A Tiger tried to help Wake Forest's Sam Hartman after a roughing the passer penalty

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 24 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 24

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Friday night's Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl got chippy – not between the opposing teams, but rather, teammates.

Late in the second quarter, Missouri Tigers' Darius Robinson was called for a roughing the passer on Wake Forest's Sam Hartman.

As Hartman lay on the field, one of his offensive linemen, as well as Mizzou's Ennis Rakestraw Jr., tried to help him up from the grass.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

A view of the Missouri Tigers logo on midfield before a college football game between the Central Michigan Chippewas and Missouri Tigers on Sep 4, 2021 at Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field in Columbia, MO. 

A view of the Missouri Tigers logo on midfield before a college football game between the Central Michigan Chippewas and Missouri Tigers on Sep 4, 2021 at Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field in Columbia, MO.  (Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

However, Tigers' linebacker Chad Bailey was not a fan of his teammate giving assistance to the opposition.

Bailey, a senior, pushed the red-shirt sophomore Rakestraw aside and was clearly animated at him.

A couple of seconds later, the two were caught pushing and shoving one another and had to be separated by two other teammates in the middle of the field.

FORMER GEORGIA QUARTERBACK TALKS STETSON BENNETT, BULLDOGS CFP MATCHUP WITH OHIO STATE

It took the two players an additional few seconds to calm down.

The penalty didn't hurt the Tigers directly, as they forced a Demon Deacons punt, but surely the teammates' scuffle didn't do much to help the scoreboard.

Wake Forest took home a 27-17 victory over the Tigers.

Missouri Tigers linebacker Chad Bailey (33) after an SEC football game between the South Carolina Gamecocks and Missouri Tigers on Nov 13, 2021 at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, MO. 

Missouri Tigers linebacker Chad Bailey (33) after an SEC football game between the South Carolina Gamecocks and Missouri Tigers on Nov 13, 2021 at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, MO.  (Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Tigers' lost forced them to finish the season under .500 at 6-7, while Wake Forest finished 8-5 on the season.