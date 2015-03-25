Mississippi State, Oregon State earn W's in CWS

Trey Porter hit the tie-breaking two-run single in the top of the eighth inning as Mississippi State held on for a 5-4 victory over Indiana in NCAA men's College World Series action on Monday.

Mississippi State trailed 3-2 heading into the eighth and tied the game on Demarcus Henderson's single to right, scoring Brett Pirtle. After a groundout put runners on second and third with two outs, Indiana's Brian Korte took the hill and served up Porter's clutch single to the right-center gap.

The Hoosiers fought back in the bottom of the ninth, as Scott Donley's groundout to second closed the gap to 5-4. With two outs, reliever Jonathan Holder made things interesting by forcing Michael Basil to ground out back to the mound. The righty's throw skipped to first before a stretching Wes Rea scooped the ball and secured the win.

Chad Girodo tossed 6 1/3 innings in relief, striking out 10 batters and allowing just two runs on seven hits for the Bulldogs, who remained unbeaten in Omaha.

Indiana's Ryan Halstead absorbed the loss after lasting 2 1/3 innings out of the bullpen and giving up three runs. Donley had two hits and drove in two runs for the Hoosiers.

Earlier Monday, Oregon State beat Louisville, 11-4, to eliminate the Cardinals from the 2013 College World Series.

The Beavers extended a 3-0 lead with a seven-spot in the fourth inning. All of the runs came with two outs, including a pair off Sutton Whiting's error, and Oregon State cruised to the victory and ended the Cardinals' run in Omaha.

Indiana will now face Oregon State in an elimination contest Wednesday, while Mississippi State won't play again until Friday and needs just one win to advance to the best-of-three championship series.