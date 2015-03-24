Mississippi AD: School has had contract talks with Freeze, expects to extend deal after season
OXFORD, Miss. – Mississippi athletic director Ross Bjork said the school has had contract talks with Hugh Freeze and expects to extend the coach's deal after the season is over.
Freeze — in his third year with the program — currently has a four-year contract worth a base salary of $3 million annually. The 45-year-old Freeze has received a contract extension after each of his first two seasons.
Bjork said on Monday that "by all accounts we'll have a new deal for him when the season's over."
He also said that the going rate for a SEC coaching salary is "creeping up on $4 (million) for sure."
No. 8 Mississippi (8-2, 4-2 Southeastern Conference) is still in the hunt for the national playoffs and travels to face Arkansas (5-5, 1-5) on Saturday.