Mississippi AD: School has had contract talks with Freeze, expects to extend deal after season

Mississippi athletic director Ross Bjork said the school has had contract talks with Hugh Freeze and expects to extend the coach's deal after the season is over.

Freeze — in his third year with the program — currently has a four-year contract worth a base salary of $3 million annually. The 45-year-old Freeze has received a contract extension after each of his first two seasons.

Bjork said on Monday that "by all accounts we'll have a new deal for him when the season's over."

He also said that the going rate for a SEC coaching salary is "creeping up on $4 (million) for sure."

No. 8 Mississippi (8-2, 4-2 Southeastern Conference) is still in the hunt for the national playoffs and travels to face Arkansas (5-5, 1-5) on Saturday.