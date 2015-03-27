Minoza's senior graduation on hold after missed deadline

MANILA (Reuters) - Top Filipino golfer Frankie Minoza has missed out on his first chance to graduate to the U.S. PGA's senior tour after failing to supply his birth certificate on time.

Minoza, who turns 50 at the end of the month, said he would instead return to the Japan Tour next year, although he admits age is catching up with him.

"I'm not getting any younger," Minoza told the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper. "The competition is different now. The younger players are very good.

"Sometimes, I feel like I need to play against players my age to know if I'm still good enough."

The popular Minoza has won seven times on the Japan Tour and once on the Asian Tour in 26 years as a professional.

"I'm not expecting a lot from this tournament," Minoza, who won his home open in 1998 and 2007, added. "I'm just too tired playing from the Asian Tour and the Japan Tour."

