Minor league hockey team owner, 55, suits up as emergency player

A minor league hockey team owner and the team’s head coach were forced to suit up for a game Friday because of several injuries to players in the lineup.

Elmira Enforcers owner Robbie Nichols, 55, joined coach Brent Clarke on the ice against the Danbury Hat Tricks for a game in the Federal Prospects Hockey League. The Enforcers were going to be six players short – four were out with injuries, one player suited up but didn’t skate because of an injury and another player had to fly across country for a personal matter, according to ESPN.

On Friday night, the Enforcers announced that Nichols would be chasing down hockey legend Gordie Howe’s record for most decades played saying Nichols would be playing along with Clarke. Howe played in six decades and Nichols playing Friday would be his fifth.

The Philadelphia Flyers selected Nichols in the 1984 draft before he eventually signed with the Detroit Red Wings in 1987. He played 12 seasons in the AHL and the IHL before taking roles behind the bench and in the front office with teams in the IHL, UHL and ECHL.

Nicholas told ESPN that he played two periods. Injured forward Ahmed Mahfouz served as the acting coach as Clarke was playing as well. Nichols said he told Mahfouz he was only on the bench in case of an emergency.

“The first period was tough. I was terrible. I had three shifts and didn't get much done,” Nichols told ESPN. “The second period, I started getting my legs. I ran over three guys. Had some good hits. And got a penalty.”

Nichols called for roughing at the 9:56 mark in the game. He didn’t record a point and Elmira lost, 5-4, but said it was fun to be out there again.

“As you get older, you get slower. I couldn't keep up with these kids. My mind can go. My legs can't,” he said. “But it was exciting to be there. You get competitive again.”

The Enforcers are 9-10-2 this season and are in fourth place in the Eastern Division. Nichols owns the Enforces with his wife, Nellie. The two have run the team for seven years and are also the owners of the Elmira Pioneers who play in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League.