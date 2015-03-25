Minnesota Wild re-sign defenseman Tyler Cuma to 1-year, 2-way contract

The Minnesota Wild have re-signed defenseman Tyler Cuma to a one-year, two-way contract.

The 23-year-old Cuma had one goal and 11 assists in 42 games last season for the Houston Aeros in the AHL. The Toronto native made his NHL debut with the Wild in the 2011-12 season, playing in one game. Cuma was the team's first-round draft pick in 2008 at 23rd overall, but at this point he's around for organizational depth.

With Ryan Suter, Jonas Brodin, Keith Ballard, Marco Scandella, Clayton Stoner and Jared Spurgeon, the Wild have their top six blue-line spots set. Nate Prosser is also in the mix, and 2011 first-round draft pick Matt Dumba will also vie for a spot in training camp, as will new acquisition Jonathon Blum.

The deal was announced Tuesday.