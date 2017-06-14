Minnesota Twins 2017 MLB Draft pick capsules

A complete listing of the Minnesota Twins 2017 MLB Draft picks with a capsule summary of each.

Round 1, Pick 1 -- SS Royce Lewis (6-1 , 185), JSerra Catholic HS (Calif.): The 2017 Gatorade Player of the Year in California and was also a first-team 2017 Rawlings-Perfect Game All-American. No. 5 ranked prospect by MLB.com and Baseball America. In 2016 for the gold-medal winning USA Baseball 18U national team, he batted .500 with eight walks and zero strikeouts. Named MVP of both the 2016 Under Armour All-American Game and Perfect Game Al-American Classic.

Round 1, Pick 35 -- OF Brent Rooker (6-4, 220), Mississippi State: Finalist for Dick Howser Award given to top collegiate baseball player. Ranked No. 29 prospect by MinorLeagueBall.com, No. 50 by MLB.com and No. 64 by Baseball America. 2017 SEC Player of the Year and first-team All-SEC after winning the conference Triple Crown after hitting .387 with 23 home runs and 48 RBI. Led Division 1 in doubles, slugging percentage and OPS. Was also drafted by the Twins in 2016 in the 38th round.

Round 2, Pick 37 -- RHP Landon Leach (6-4, 205), Pickering HS (Ontario, Canada): Ranked as No. 101 prospect by MLB.com, No. 102 by MinorLeagueBall.com and No. 118 by Baseball America. A second-team 2017 Rawlings-Perfect Game All-American. Was the closer on the Canadian Junior National team. Converted from catcher to pitcher in his 16U year. Has hit 96 on his fastball and also throws a changeup and slider. Doesn't turn 18 until July. Committed to Texas.

Round 3, Pick 76 -- RHP Blayne Enlow (6-3, 180), St. Amant (La.) HS: Ranked No. 28 prospect by MinorLeagueBall.com, No. 29 by MLB.com and No. 33 by Baseball America (although had been No. 27 back in May). As a senior had a 1.01 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings. First-team 2017 Rawlings-Perfect Game All-American. Had a 13-inning scoreless streak for the US National team in October, helping them win a gold medal in the Pan-American Games. MLB.com says Enlow "might have the best breaking ball in the 2017 high school class." An LSU commit but reportedly already has worked out a deal with the Twins.

Round 4, Pick 106 -- LHP Charlie Barnes (6-1, 170), Clemson: Ranked the No. 108 prospect by Baseball America, No. 149 by MLB.com, No. 155 by MinorLeagueBall.com. In three years at Clemson had a 3.85 ERA and 220 strikeouts with just 54 walks. Had a 3.53 ERA and .246 opponent batting average in 10 regular-season starts in the ACC in 2017.

Round 5, Pick 136 -- 3B Andrew Bechtold (6-1, 195), Chipola College: Batted .419 with 12 home runs, 24 steals and 65 RBI in 60 games in 2017. Helped lead Chipola to JUCO World Series championship game. Ranked No. 95 prospect by Baseball America, No. 117 by MinorLeagueBall.com and No. 142 by MLB.com. Originally attended Maryland, where he played for two seasons. An LSU commit.

Round 6, Pick 166 -- SS Ricky De La Torre (6-2, 175), Puerto Rico Baseball Academy: First-team 2017 Rawlings-Perfect Game All-American. Ranked No. 110 prospect by MinorLeagueBall.com, No. 180 by MLB.com and No. 196 by Baseball America.

Round 7, Pick 196 -- LHP Ryley Widell (6-4, 205), Central Arizona College: In 2017, was 8-2 with a 1.82 ERA, .179 opponent batting average and 115 strikeouts and 39 walks in 95 2/3 innings. Ranked No. 187 prospect by Baseball America, No. 190 MLB.com and No. 197 by MinorLeagueBall.com. North Carolina commit.

Round 8, Pick 226 -- LHP Bryan Sammons (6-4, 225), Western Carolina: In 2017 was 8-3 with one save, a 3.02 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 104 1/3 innings. Had over 100 pitches in all 14 of his starts. No. 375 ranked prospect by Baseball America and No. 472 by MinorLeagueBall.com. Had a 1.53 ERA in the 2016 Cape Cod League.

Round 9, Pick 256 -- OF Mark Contreras (6-0, 185), UC Riverside: Batted .366 with a .427 on-base percentage and .588 slugging percentage in 2017. Tied NCAA record with three triples in a game at San Diego State on April 25.

Round 10, Pick 286 -- RHP Calvin Faucher (6-1, 175), UC Irvine: Had 20 saves in two seasons, including 12 in 2017. Finished with a 2.76 ERA and 92 strikeouts. Ranked No. 390 prospect by Baseball America and No. 491 by MinorLeagueBall.com.

Round 11, Pick No. 316 -- OF Gabriel Rodriguez (6-1, 193), Adela Rolon Fuentes (P.R.) HS: Ranked No. 329 prospect by MinorLeagueBall.com and No. 407 by Baseball America. Honorable mention 2017 Rawlings-Perfect Game All-American. Florida International commit.

Round 12, Pick No. 346 -- RHP Bailey Ober (6-7, 190), College of Charleston: No. 241 ranked prospect by MinorLeagueBall.com and No. 300 by Baseball America. Went 24-9 with a 2.91 ERA and 254 strikeouts in 259 innings in his collegiate career. Drafted by Dodgers in 26th round in 2016. Missed 2015 season due to Tommy John surgery and missed a month this past year with a back injury. In 2014 was named the NCBWA Freshman Pitcher of the Year.

Round 13, Pick No. 376 -- OF Jared Atkins (6-3, 195), Fresno State: Hit .328 with a team-high 11 home runs as a junior in 2017. His 23 doubles were 10th most in a single season in school history. Played at Glendale Community College in 2016.

Round 14, Pick No. 406 -- RHP Derek Molina (6-3, 195), Merced College: Hit .356 with 40 runs, 36 RBI and 11 steals in 42 games.

Round 15, Pick No. 436 -- RHP Rickey Ramirez (6-0, 160), Fresno State: In 19 games, with 13 starts, had a 5.30 ERA and 68 strikeouts. In 2016 was second-team All-Mountain West and had a 0.45 ERA with four saves in conference play.

Round 16, Pick No. 466 -- RHP Cade Smith (6-5, 220), Mennonite Educational Institute (B.C., Canada): Played on the Canadian Junior National team. Overcame Osgood-Schlatter Disease in his knees. Hawaii commit.

Round 17, Pick No. 496 -- C Andrew Cosgrove (6-2, 200), North Carolina State: Hit .284 with 11 doubles and four home runs in 2017. Played in junior college one year and one game for Washington prior to NC State.

Round 18, Pick No. 526 -- CF Colton Burns (6-2, 200), UC Santa Barbara: No. 323 ranked prospect by Baseball America and No. 401 by MinorLeagueBaseball.com. Hit .308 with 34 walks in 2017 and was an honorable mention All-Big West. Played for College of the Canyons from 2014-16 and hit .386 with a .514 slugging percentage. Was a Junior College All-American in 2016 as a sophomore and a Gold Glove winner as a freshman.

Round 19, Pick No. 556 -- SS Jordan Gore (6-0, 165), Coastal Carolina: Hit .318 with 38 runs in 2017. Played two years at South Carolina. Had Tommy John surgery in the spring of 2016.

Round 20, Pick No. 586 -- RHP Tyler Gray (6-2, 180), Central Arkansas: In 2017 had a 3.80 ERA in 87 2/3 innings with89 strikeouts. In three years, posted a combined 3.42 ERA with 168 strikeouts in 171 innings.

Round 21, Pick No. 616 -- C Colton Waltner (6-2, 185), San Diego: Hit .290 with a .396 on-base percentage in 2017. Missed the 2016 season after having Tommy John surgery. In 2015, batted .321 with 40 RBI.

Round 22, Pick No. 646 -- RHP Christian Broussard (6-3, 260): Cal State Los Angeles: Had a 3.43 ERA with 73 strikeouts in 89 1/3 innings in 2017. Also played first base and hit .318 with nine home runs.

Round 23, Pick No. 676 -- RHP Jared Finkel (6-3, 205), Iona: In 24 relief appearances in 2017 had a 1.41 ERA with 11 saves. Held batters to a .182 average.

Round 24, Pick No. 706 -- OF T.J. Dixon (5-11,180), Samford: Hit .327 with 48 runs and 23 steals in 27 attempts in 2017. Was third in the Southern Conference in triples (5) and steals (21) in 2016.

Round 25, Pick No. 736 -- 2B Carson Crites (6-0, 195), Southeastern Louisiana: Hit .299 with 14 home runs, 15 steals, 51 runs and a Southland Conference-leading 60 RBI in 2017. Second-team All-Southland Conference in 2017 and a first-team pick in '17.

Round 26, Pick No. 766 -- RHP Jordan Spicer (6-3, 205), Polk State: Ranked No. 143 by MLB.com, No. 144 by Baseball America and No. 147 by MinorLeagueBall.com. In 13 starts, was 7-0 with a 1.94 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings. Central Florida commit.

Round 27, Pick No. 796 -- OF Chandler Taylor (6-1, 210), Alabama: Named second-team All-SEC. Hit .282 with 16 home runs (ranking third in the SEC), 39 runs and 34 RBI. Led Alabama in home runs, RBI, runs, slugging percentage (.634), total bases (71) and steals (7). Made the All-SEC Freshman Team in 2016.

Round 28, Pick No. 826 -- RHP Joe Record (6-3, 210), UC Santa Barbara: Started the season as UCSB's Sunday starter but an elbow injury cut short his season. Pitched in just three games and 9 1/3 innings. In 2016, was team's Sunday starter and went 6-5 with a 3.91 ERA.

Round 29, Pick No. 856 -- RHP Griffin Roberts (6-3, 210), Wake Forest: No. 177 ranked prospect by MLB.com, No. 209 by MinorLeagueBall.com and No. 217 by Baseball America. Fastball can reach 95-97 mph. Wake's closer, finished with eight saves and a 2.19 ERA and .160 opponent bating avrerage with 80 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings.

Round 30, Pick No. 886 -- RHP Alex Robles (6-0, 200), Austin Peay: First-team All-OVC in 2017 after making the second team in 2016. Was the first player in OVC history to receive five All-OVC awards in a career. Ranks second in school history for pitchers in wins (28) and strikeouts (295) as well as third for batters in hits (268). Is the only NCAA player to record a win as a starting pitcher, hit for the cycle and go 5-for-5 in the same game. Had a 6.50 ERA with 85 strikeouts in 73 1/3 innings in 23 games, with 10 starts. Also hit .347 in 2017 with 10 home runs, 11 stolen bases and 47 RBI.

Round 31, Pick No. 916 -- 3B Luke Miller (6-3, 185), Indiana: Hit .274 with 15 doubles, 10 home runs, 50 runs and 39 RBI in 55 games. In 2016, was a Louisville Slugger Freshman All-American as well as on the All-Big Ten Freshman team.

Round 32, Pick No. 946 -- RHP Nick Brown (6-1, 190), William & Mary: Appeared in 22 games with seven starts, finishing with a 5.23 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings.

Round 33, Pick No. 976 -- 1B J.J. Robinson (6-2, 215), Lewis-Clark State: No. 487 ranked prospect by MinorLeagueBall.com. NAIA West Grouping North Division Player of the Year and NAIA All-American in both 2016 and 2017. Hit .376 with .730 slugging percentage in 2017 to go with 19 home runs and 62 RBI.

Round 34, Pick No. 1,006 -- RHP Max Meyer (6-0, 170), Woodbury (Minn.) HS: Honorable mention 2017 Rawlings-Perfect Game All-American. Minnesota commit.

Round 35, Pick No. 1,036 -- SS Adam Oviedo (5-11, 180), Alvarado HS: No. 129 ranked prospect by MLB.com and No. 133 by both Baseball America and MinorLeagueBall.com. Honorable mention 2017 Rawlings-Perfect Game All-American. As a senior, batted .439 with an .872 slugging percentage. Had six home runs, six triples, 41 runs, 29 RBI and 22 stolen bases. TCU commit.

Round 36, Pick No. 1,066 -- RHP Josh McMinn (6-4, 185), Oral Roberts: Went 9-3 in 16 starts in 2017, with an ERA of 2.47 and 75 strikeouts in 91 innings.

Round 37, Pick No. 1,096 -- C Patrick Bailey (6-0, 175), Wesleyan Christian Academy (N.C.): No. 299 ranked prospect by Baseball America and No. 382 by MinorLeagueBall.com. Honorable mention 2017 Rawlings-Perfect Game All-American. Hit .510 with a .947 slugging percentage, 33 runs and 33 RBI in 2017. As a junior led the team in batting average (.402), doubles (12), triples (4) and RBI (30). North Carolina State commit.

Round 38, Pick No. 1,126 -- C Benjamin Rodriguez (6-6, 235), Pepperdine: Hit .230 with five home runs and 31 RBI in 2017. In 2016, led the team with a .401 on-base percentage and .533 slugging percentage while batting .289.

Round 39, Pick No. 1,156 -- OF Jonny DeLuca (5-11, 180), Agoura (Calif.) HS: No. 277 ranked prospect by MinorLeagueBall.com and No. 320 by Baseball America. Honorable mention 2017 Rawlings-Perfect Game All-American. Also a top long jumper in California. Oregon commit.

Round 40, Pick No. 1186 -- RHP Austin Bizzle (6-1, 205), Alabama State: Made 27 appearances in 2017 with just two starts. Had a team-best 1.95 ERA, .202 opponent batting average and 78 strikeouts in 74 innings.