Minnesota high school freshman left paralyzed after trying to make tackle; family expresses hope for recovery

A Minnesota freshman football player is paralyzed after a freak accident during the first quarter of the first game of the season last week, his family and coach said.

Ethan Glynn, a freshman at Bloomington-Jefferson High School, was going in for a tackle and tripped before falling headfirst into an opponent, his coach, Tim Carlson, told KTSP. The 15-year-old’s family created a CaringBridge and GoFundMe in hopes of raising money for the teen’s surgeries.

"On Friday, September 2, E was significantly injured at his football game and was unable to feel anything after a tackle.

"He suffered a severe neck & spinal cord injury that has left him paralyzed from the shoulders down. He has a long road ahead of him but he is a fighter and we have no doubt that he will give it his all," his family wrote on the GoFundMe page.

"Thank you for all your kind words & know that they are appreciated even though you may not here back from us right away."

Carlson told FOX9 Glynn has a long road back, but the high schooler is a fighter.

"There’s no playbook for this," Carlson said. "If there’s one kid who can do it, it’s going to be Ethan. He’s strong-willed. He’s determined."

John Frein, a family friend, echoed that sentiment.

"He’s probably looking at this thing like it’s a sprained ankle, and he’ll be back out there tomorrow. He’s going to battle it," he said.

"It’s about one day at a time. That’s the approach. Take today and get to the next milestone whatever that may be."

On Thursday, his family posted an update on Glynn’s condition.

"They were finally able to get his pain under control with some med adjustments last night, which coupled with the new bed made for a good night’s rest. Today has been a busy but good day. He has had visits from both OT and PT. He has excelled at using the communication board which has allowed him to take in some sports highlights, a movie & communicate with us!" the update said.