Minnesota downs No. 20 Iowa

Minneapolis, MN (SportsNetwork.com) - Austin Hollins scored a game-high 27 points to lead Minnesota to a 95-89 win over No. 20 Iowa on Tuesday.

Deandre Mathieu scored 19 points and handed out seven assists, Andre Hollins scored 14 points and Charles Buggs finished with 13 points off the bench for the Golden Gophers (18-11, 7-9 Big Ten), who had dropped two straight entering the contest.

Minnesota shot 61.2 percent from the floor including 11-for-19 from the 3- point line.

Roy Devyn Marble scored 24 points and Aaron White added 21 for the Hawkeyes (19-8, 8-6), who have dropped two straight and three of their last five overall.

"We need some work. We will keep working on it. I think we played against a team that was inspired," said Iowa coach Fran McCaffery. "They were sharing the basketball. (Minnesota) has good shooters."

Zach McCabe gave the Hawkeyes a 31-21 lead with 7:48 left in the first half. Minnesota countered with a 19-8 run to take a 40-39 lead. Austin Hollins scored 10 points during the run.

"You know, it wasn't just Marble. In the first half, he really hurt us. We made a few adjustments and tried to keep him off the three point line and keep him out of the lane, and that helped," said Austin Hollins. "Later on, Oglesby got hot, and we had to adjust to that as well."

Iowa briefly regained the lead on a pair of White free throws, but Minnesota closed the half on an 11-8 swing to go into the break leading 51-47 at the break.

Austin Hollins finished with 18 points in the first half on 6-for-6 shooting from the field, including 4-of-4 from beyond the arc.

Minnesota stretched its lead to eight early in the second half, but the Hawkeyes rallied to pull within a basket, 63-61, after Josh Oglesby knocked down a pair of 3-pointers.

Andre Hollins, though, buried a trey as Minnesota stretched their lead back to seven. Iowa once again pulled within two, but a 12-1 run from Minnesota put the hosts up 80-67 with 8 1/2 minutes left.

The Gophers went cold from there and didn't score another point for 5:28 when Mathieu knocked down a pair of free throws to stop a 9-0 Iowa run.

Marble would scored four straight to get the Hawkeyes within 82-80 with 1 1/2 minutes remaining, but Iowa couldn't get closer than three the rest of the way.

Game Notes

Minnesota improved to 3-6 against ranked opponents this season ... The Gophers were 24-for-29 from the free throw line ... Iowa will face Indiana on Thursday. The game was rescheduled from Feb. 18 when a steel beam fell at Assembly Hall.