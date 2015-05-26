Mina nets four as Celta Vigo thumps Rayo Vallecano

Vigo, Spain (SportsNetwork.com) - Santi Mina netted four goals on Saturday to power Celta Vigo to an impressive 6-1 thrashing of Rayo Vallecano at the Estadio Municipal de Balaidos.

Celta Vigo entered the day in fine shape in the top half of the La Liga table and looking to extend their unbeaten streak in league play to a modest two games after a 1-1 draw with Granada last time out.

Things started poorly for the hosts as Manucho struck for Rayo Vallecano in the first minute of play, but the home side roared to life after that.

Joaquin Larrivey equalized five minutes later and Mina gave Celta the lead in the 21st minute before Larrivey added a second goal in the 37th minute to make it 3-1.

Mina netted his second of the day five minutes prior to the break, completed his hat trick in the 51st minute and finished off his outstanding day with a goal in the 56th minute to cap the rout.

The result lifts Celta Vigo into ninth place in the table with 39 points, while Rayo Vallecano remains in 11th place with 38 points from 31 games played.

Also in La Liga on Saturday, league leaders Barcelona were held to a point in a 2-2 draw with Sevilla. Neymar and Lionel Messi gave the Catalans a quick 2-0 lead just past the half-hour mark, but Ever Banega and Kevin Gameiro answered with goals for Sevilla.

Real Madrid fared a bit better than their Clasico rivals, rolling to a 3-0 win over Eibar at the Bernabeu. Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring in the 21st minute with an excellent free kick, while Javier Hernandez and Jese Rodriguez followed with goals for Los Blancos.

Defending champions Atletico Madrid were also held to a point in a 2-2 draw with Malaga. Antoine Griezmann netted a pair of goals for Atletico, but Malaga answered with tallies from Samuel Garcia and a Fernando Torres own goal.

Finally on Saturday, Almeria escaped the relegation zone with a 3-0 win over Granada at the Estadio de los Juegos Mediterraneos.