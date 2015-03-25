Milwaukee Bucks extend contract of GM John Hammond through 2015-16

The Milwaukee Bucks have extended the contract of general manager John Hammond through the 2015-16 season.

Team owner Herb Kohl announced the decision Wednesday. Financial terms were not released.

Hammond took over in April 2008 and was the league's 2009-10 Executive of the Year, an award voted on by his peers. He has more than 30 years of NBA experience, including seven seasons with the Detroit Pistons that included an NBA championship in 2004.

This season, the Bucks are 22-18 with a lot of new players on the roster, three games out of first place in the Central Division entering Wednesday's games.