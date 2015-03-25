Milos Raonic tops fellow Canadian Vasek Pospisil to reach Montreal final

Milos Raonic beat fellow Canadian Vasek Pospisil 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (4) on Saturday to reach the Rogers Cup final.

In the final, Canada's top-ranked player will face the winner of the second semifinal later Saturday between two-time defending champion Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal.

Raonic will crack the top 10 in the next world rankings after reaching the final of a Masters series event. The last Canadian to win the event was Robert Bedard, who took the last of his three titles in 1958.