Mills throws 5 TD passes as San Diego hands Butler first conference loss 42-14

Mason Mills threw five touchdown passes as San Diego handed Butler its first Pioneer Football League defeat of the season 42-14 on Saturday.

Mills, the Toreros' career passing leader, was 26-of-36 for 407 yards as he went over the 10,000-yard mark. Sam Hoekstra had nine catches for 175 yards, including a 54-yard touchdown, to go over 2,000 career yards. Brandon White added two touchdown receptions.

The Toreros (5-3, 4-1), who had a nine-game winning streak snapped in a double-overtime loss to Dayton a week ago, left no doubt, rolling to a 35-0 lead before the Bulldogs (6-3, 4-1) scored their first touchdown on Matt Lancaster's 3-yard run with 15 seconds left in the first half.

Lancaster, who missed last week's game with concussion symptoms, was 24-of-41 passing for 251 yards, including a TD and interception.

Butler's defeat left four teams atop the Pioneer with 4-1 records.