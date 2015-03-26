Miller's 2 TDs Lead Ohio State Buckeyes Past Indiana Hoosiers, 34-20

Braxton Miller ran for two scores including a record 81-yarder and Travis Howard ended Indiana's last chance at tying it with an interception, leading Ohio State to a 34-20 victory on Saturday.

The victory was the third in a row for the Buckeyes (6-3, 3-2 Big Ten), but it didn't come easy.

Not until Howard picked off Tre Roberson's pass at the Ohio State 28 with 4:07 left were the Buckeyes assured of the win.

Three Buckeyes topped 100 yards rushing: Dan Herron with 141 yards on 14 carries, Carlos Hyde with 105 on 15 and Miller with 105 on 14. Hyde added a clinching touchdown after the interception.

Roberson rushed for 84 yards and passed for 174 and a touchdown for the Hoosiers (1-9, 0-6), who lost their seventh in a row.