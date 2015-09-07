Miller, No. 1 Ohio State take care of Virginia Tech, 42-24

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) Braxton Miller scored two touchdowns, including an electrifying 53-yard run, and No. 1 Ohio State pulled away from Virginia Tech for a season-opening 42-24 victory on Monday night.

Cardale Jones, whose status as the starter was not known until he came out for the first offensive series, threw for two touchdowns and ran for another score as Ohio State avenged a 35-21 home loss to Virginia Tech last season and earned its 14th straight win overall.

The Hokies, meanwhile, lost more than the game, with quarterback Michael Brewer shelved by a left shoulder injury in the third quarter. Brewer is key to Virginia Tech's hope for a resurgent season.