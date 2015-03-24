Miller, Canucks blank Blue Jackets

Columbus, OH (SportsNetwork.com) - Ryan Miller saved all 31 shots against him, and the Vancouver Canucks peppered Columbus Blue Jackets' goalie Sergei Bobrovsky to record a 5-0 win.

Chris Higgins scored what proved to be the game-winning goal late in the second period, while Henrik Sedin, Shawn Matthias, Brad Richardson and Alexandre Burrows each scored in the third to put the game away.

Miller made 12 of his 31 stops in the final period while his teammates were adding insurance goals. Higgins had a goal and an assist, and Nick Bonino assisted on three Vancouver goals.

Bobrovsky made 25 saves on 29 shots for Columbus as it dropped its fourth game in a row.

Jack Johnson and Ryan Johansen each had four shots on goal for the Blue Jackets.

"We just couldn't score. They do have one of the best goalies in the world, no question, but we didn't score a goal," Johnson said.

Higgins' fifth goal of the season finally broke the deadlock with less than five minutes remaining in the second. From the end line, he wristed the puck toward the net, and it snuck past Bobrovsky who wasn't hugging the post. The goal helped the Canucks to their third straight win.

Henrik Sedin quickly added to the Vancouver advantage in the third period. Less than a minute in, he received a behind-the-back pass from Radim Vrbata, and Sedin also beat Bobrovsky from a tight angle along the end line for his sixth goal of the season.

Miller and the Vancouver defense were able to shut down the Columbus attack. Miller hasn't allowed a goal since the second period on Nov. 23 against Chicago, and with back-to-back shutouts since, he has not allowed a goal in 152:05 of game action.

"I feel like I'm still trying to build the right kind of game to play with this team," Miller said.

Matthias' breakaway goal, his fourth of the season, more than halfway through the third period sealed the win. He snuck behind the defense and was able to receive a stretch pass at the Columbus blue line despite a Blue Jacket getting a stick on the puck through the neutral zone.

"They have to try to open up and come after us," Canucks coach Willie Desjardins said. "That's tough when you get in that spot."

Richardson scored with an empty net, and Burrows scored on a 3-on-2 with Bobrovsky back in goal.

Game Notes

This game was the first of a seven-game road trip for Vancouver ... Vancouver is 9-0-1 when leading after two periods ... Columbus is 0-10-0 when trailing after two periods ... Columbus is being outscored 35-13 in the third period this season ... Columbus' Corey Tropp played in his 100th career NHL game ... Columbus has just two wins in its last 16 games.