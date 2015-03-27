Miller and Nelson elected to Hall of Fame

By Steve Ginsburg

NEW ORLEANS (Reuters) - Sharpshooting guard Reggie Miller of the Indiana Pacers and longtime National Basketball Association (NBA) coach Don Nelson were elected on Monday to the Basketball Hall of Fame.

Miller, known for his clutch shooting, played his entire 17-year career with the Pacers and ranks second in the NBA all-time for three-point field goals made.

The 71-year-old Nelson is the NBA's all-time leader in coaching wins with 1,335, having sat on the bench with Milwaukee, Dallas and two stints with Golden State.

The Class of 2012 will be enshrined at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on September 7 in Springfield, Massachusetts.

