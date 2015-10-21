Mike Wallace knows why Minnesota's rookies have caught on so quickly

Vikings WR Stefon Diggs has turned into a rookie sensation over the past couple weeks. Chris Humphreys USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Vikings started four rookies against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 6. They were middle linebacker Eric Kendricks (second-round pick), defensive end Danielle Hunter (third), right tackle T.J. Clemmings (fourth) and wide receiver Stefon Diggs (fifth). On top of that, first-rounder Trae Waynes saw significant playing time at cornerback.

Each player contributed to the 16-10 win over the Chiefs, as the Vikings displayed tremendous faith in their rookie class. Veteran wideout Mike Wallace knows why the team's youngsters can be held accountable on Sundays, according to ESPN's Ben Goessling.

"We have the most meetings ever," Wallace said. "We're always in meetings, we're always on the field. If you're in that many meetings, you've got to know what's going on."

Wallace has been in the league since 2009 and never saw as many meetings in Pittsburgh or Miami as he does now in Minnesota. Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer is adamant that his team stays on the same page; he'll even quiz players on their knowledge/understanding of different game situations, according to ESPN.

So far, Minnesota's many meetings seem to be having the desired effect. Zimmer's Vikings are 3-2, and his well-prepared rookies have a lot to do with the team's overall success.

