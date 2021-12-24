Expand / Collapse search
Tennessee Titans
Mike Vrabel vows 10-win Titans team is 'not dead yet'

The Titans are getting hot as the season winds down

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The Tennessee Titans have had their ups and downs this season but the seven-point win over the San Francisco 49ers appeared to make a major statement on Thursday night.

Randy Bullock nailed a 44-yard game-winning field goal on the drive following San Francisco tying the game on a 2-yard touchdown pass from Jimmy Garoppolo to Brandon Aiyuk. Titans coach Mike Vrabel told reporters after the game the win underscored the team’s resiliency all season.

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel watches from the sideline in the first half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel watches from the sideline in the first half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

"You've got to be willing to take some shots and willing to bleed and be able to taste it and come back swinging," Vrabel said, via the Titans’ website. "And that's why it's an honor to coach this football team. The guys care, do whatever they can do. It's not always perfect. They took care of the football, complementary football.

"I mean ... we had the funeral for the Titans. You know, it was yesterday or today. But we're not dead yet. We'll come back, and we'll play the Dolphins next, right? That's who we got in 10 days. This weekend is going to feel really good. I'm happy our players can rest and recover after getting a victory. Merry Christmas, guys."

Head Coach Mike Vrabel of the Tennessee Titans looks on during warmups before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Nissan Stadium on December 23, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Head Coach Mike Vrabel of the Tennessee Titans looks on during warmups before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Nissan Stadium on December 23, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

TITANS RALLY FROM 10 DOWN AT HALF, EDGE 49ERS 20-17

The Titans picked up their 10th win of the season but it wasn’t too long ago the team lost Derrick Henry for the regular season and had lost three out of four after winning six-in-a-row.

Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers in the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.

Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers in the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Tennessee beat a solid playoff team in San Francisco to help gain some momentum going into the last two games of the season. The team is on the verge of clinching a playoff spot and potentially getting Henry back for the postseason.

