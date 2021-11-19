Mike Tyson used sex to keep himself from committing murder

Public Service Announcement to all would-be murderers out there: Instead of slicing and dicing, why don’t you give bumping and grinding a shot? It worked for Mike Tyson. The former (and arguably still) Baddest Man on the Planet thankfully used pre-fight sex to keep himself from committing in-ring murder.

"Mike would say, ‘If I do not get laid, I will kill this guy right now,’" Tyson chauffeur Rudy Gonzalez told The Sun.

Years before he "died" by way of psychedelic toad venom, Tyson feared he’d kill his opponents if he didn’t first engage in some locker room banging.

"One of the greatest secrets with Mike was that he needed to have sex in the dressing room before fights," said Gonzalez.

Tyson’s chauffeur-turned-pimp, Gonzalez, took it upon himself to line up pre-fight coeds before Tyson went sparring in the ring.

"He had to get laid to disengage some of the strength he had," added Gonzalez. "So I had girls tucked away in bathrooms and changing rooms."

In finding the ring-side side pieces, Gonzalez did the world a service. Tyson stayed on this side of the law, and his opponents lived to see another day.

"Mike would say, ‘If I do not get laid, I will kill this guy right now.’ Sometimes he’d go in with [the women] for a minute, bang the s–t out of them, snap his neck and say: ‘OK, this guy is going to live tonight,’ " Gonzalez told The Sun.

Had Tyson not "emptied his gun" before stepping between the ropes, Gonzalez feels as though Iron Mike’s man-made firearms would’ve clipped his opponents.

"It is no exaggeration to say Mike was like a train hitting these guys," said Gonzalez. "Having sex was his way of disengaging that power and loosening up a bit."

Some may use sex as a weapon, but Tyson instead used it as a lifesaver.