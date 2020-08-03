Mike Tyson on fight with Roy Jones Jr: 'I’m looking forward to recapturing my glory'

When Mike Tyson gets back in the ring to square off against Roy Jones Jr. in September, he said that he will still have a “search and destroy” mentality.

California State Athletic Commission executive director Andy Foster told Yahoo Sports, “This isn’t going to be a situation where they’re going out there to try to take each other’s heads off.”

He continued, “They’re just going to be in there moving around the ring and letting fans see these legends.”

However, on Saturday when Tyson left a training session, he felt differently.

“This is search and destroy, and I’m looking forward to recapturing my glory,” Tyson told TMZ Sports. If the opportunity presents itself to knock out Roy Jones Jr., Tyson said that he’s “always looking for it.”

The last time Tyson stepped into the ring was back in 2005, when he lost to Kevin McBride. Boxing legend George Foreman shared his concerns with TMZ that someone could get seriously hurt, but Tyson responded by saying, “Don't worry about us.”

“[George] wasn't worried about getting hurt when he went on his tour of coming back and fighting,” Tyson told TMZ. “We're both professionals. We know how to handle ourselves and whatever happens, happens.”

Tyson added: “The fighting game is what I'm about and hurting people is what I'm about.”

Jones Jr. told TMZ that he's expecting Tyson to be headhunting, but he believes that he has a little bit of an advantage over Tyson.

"If he don’t kill quick, he's got problems on his hands," Roy Jr. told the website. “If he don’t get it quick, his a-- belongs to me.”