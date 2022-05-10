Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Boxing
Published

Mike Tyson breaks down Canelo Alvarez's loss: 'If he's not jabbing, he has no defense'

Alvarez suffered the second loss of his career to Dmitry Bivol

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 10 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 10

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Mike Tyson gave insight Monday on why Canelo Alvarez was on the receiving end of a surprise loss to Dmitry Bivol over the weekend.

Bivol won the bout via unanimous decision. It was the first loss Alvarez had suffered since 2013 when he lost via majority decision. It was Alvarez’s first professional loss at the time. He had beaten almost everyone he stepped into the ring with aside from a draw against Gennadiy Golovkin.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Canelo Álvarez punches Dmitry Bivol during their fight at the T-Mobile Arena on May 7, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Canelo Álvarez punches Dmitry Bivol during their fight at the T-Mobile Arena on May 7, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Alejandro Salazar/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Tyson said Alvarez should have thrown his jab harder.

"I just think if Canelo had used his jab effectively, hard, his opponent wouldn't have been able to come in," he said. "The guy [Bivol] was coming in because he wasn't worried about Canelo's jab. So, he got more aggressive, he got brave.

"If he's not jabbing, he has no defense. If he's not gonna jab, the guy's gonna walk right in on him like he did. Next fight, use your jab..."

Tyson added Alvarez should’ve been on his toes more and slipping Bivol’s punches.

"When [Bivol] was jabbing, Canelo should have been moving, slipping the jab, anticipating the combination. If he was slipping the jab, the guy wouldn't throw the combination," the former heavyweight champion said. 

Dmitry Bivol punches Canelo Álvarez on May 7, 2022, in Las Vegas.

Dmitry Bivol punches Canelo Álvarez on May 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Alejandro Salazar/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

DMITRY BIVOL EARNS STUNNING UPSET OVER CANELO ALVAREZ, THE SECOND LOSS OF HIS CAREER

"If Canelo would've used his jab, I was discussing with my wife [saying], 'He's not using his jab', then the next round I saw him using his jab so his corner must've been telling him the same thing. I believe if he used his jab, it would've been a different fight."

Bivol retained his WBA light heavyweight belt by unanimous decision after all three judges scored the bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas 115-113 in his favor.

"I'm glad I proved myself today. I'm the best in my division, and I keep this belt," Bivol said after the bout, via Sky Sports. "He's a great champion. I respect him and all his team."

Bivol, who received boos as he walked to the ring, came out victorious despite the crowd's support of Alvarez, whose entrance included a mariachi band and fireworks.

Mike Tyson attends the weigh-in for boxers Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant on Nov. 5, 2021 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Mike Tyson attends the weigh-in for boxers Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant on Nov. 5, 2021 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. (Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Doesn’t matter which one, first or second, doesn’t matter to me. I just wanted this fight," Bivol said. "Doesn’t matter which sound he has, which sound I have, how he went in.... And when he was going to the ring and I heard the crowd, I really enjoyed how the crowd was yelling."

Fox News’ David Aaro contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.