Mike Tyson breaks down Canelo Alvarez's loss: 'If he's not jabbing, he has no defense'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Mike Tyson gave insight Monday on why Canelo Alvarez was on the receiving end of a surprise loss to Dmitry Bivol over the weekend.

Bivol won the bout via unanimous decision. It was the first loss Alvarez had suffered since 2013 when he lost via majority decision. It was Alvarez’s first professional loss at the time. He had beaten almost everyone he stepped into the ring with aside from a draw against Gennadiy Golovkin.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Tyson said Alvarez should have thrown his jab harder.

"I just think if Canelo had used his jab effectively, hard, his opponent wouldn't have been able to come in," he said. "The guy [Bivol] was coming in because he wasn't worried about Canelo's jab. So, he got more aggressive, he got brave.

"If he's not jabbing, he has no defense. If he's not gonna jab, the guy's gonna walk right in on him like he did. Next fight, use your jab..."

Tyson added Alvarez should’ve been on his toes more and slipping Bivol’s punches.

"When [Bivol] was jabbing, Canelo should have been moving, slipping the jab, anticipating the combination. If he was slipping the jab, the guy wouldn't throw the combination," the former heavyweight champion said.

DMITRY BIVOL EARNS STUNNING UPSET OVER CANELO ALVAREZ, THE SECOND LOSS OF HIS CAREER

"If Canelo would've used his jab, I was discussing with my wife [saying], 'He's not using his jab', then the next round I saw him using his jab so his corner must've been telling him the same thing. I believe if he used his jab, it would've been a different fight."

Bivol retained his WBA light heavyweight belt by unanimous decision after all three judges scored the bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas 115-113 in his favor.

"I'm glad I proved myself today. I'm the best in my division, and I keep this belt," Bivol said after the bout, via Sky Sports. "He's a great champion. I respect him and all his team."

Bivol, who received boos as he walked to the ring, came out victorious despite the crowd's support of Alvarez, whose entrance included a mariachi band and fireworks.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Doesn’t matter which one, first or second, doesn’t matter to me. I just wanted this fight," Bivol said. "Doesn’t matter which sound he has, which sound I have, how he went in.... And when he was going to the ring and I heard the crowd, I really enjoyed how the crowd was yelling."

Fox News’ David Aaro contributed to this report.