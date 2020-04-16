Mike Trout expresses skepticism about idea for baseball's return: 'I think that's pretty crazy'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout expressed some skepticism about a reported plan to start playing regular-season baseball at a neutral site like Phoenix.

Trout told NBC Sports on Wednesday there were some issues with the reported plan of putting all major league teams in Arizona and having them play games in the 11 ballparks that are in Phoenix. Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said no plan had been set.

DR. ANTHONY FAUCI: RETURN OF SPORTS LIKELY HINGES ON PLAYING GAMES WITHOUT FANS

“There’s a lot of red flags,” Trout said. “We want to get back as soon as we can, but obviously it’s got to be realistic. It can’t be sitting in our hotel rooms, just going from the field to the hotel room and not being able to do anything. I think that’s pretty crazy.”

The hotel room plan was something Dr. Anthony Fauci floated on Snapchat’s “Good Luck America” earlier Wednesday. Fauci said the only way sports can return is if no fans are in the stadium and players are put into a hotel.

“There have been some proposals both at the level of the NFL, Major League Baseball, National Hockey League, to get these people tested, and to put them in big hotels, you know, wherever you want to play,” Fauci said.

MLB'S RETURN CONTINGENT ON ONE MAJOR THING, ROB MANFRED SAYS

“Keep them very well surveilled, namely a surveillance, but have them tested, like every week. By a gazillion tests. And make sure they don't wind up infecting each other or their family. And just let them play the season out. I mean, that's a really artificial way to do it, but when you think about it, it might be better than nothing.”

Manfred said on Fox Business’ “Mornings with Maria” on Tuesday the league's ideas were designed to address any possible obstacles that could occur when the league gets the OK to play again.

“We have a variety of contingency plans that we have talked about and worked on," he said. "Plans may be too strong a word. Ideas … may be a better word. All of them are designed to address limitations that may exist when businesses restart – travel limitations, limitations on mass gatherings that may still exist. We thought about ways to try and make baseball available to all the fans across the United States in the face of those restrictions.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“So from our perspective we don’t have a plan, we have lots of ideas," Manfred continued. "What ideas come to fruition will depend on what the restrictions are, what the public health situation is. But we are intent on the idea of trying to make baseball part of the recovery – the economic recovery – and sort of a milestone on the return of normalcy.”