Mike Trout and wife Jessica announce the birth of their son Beckham

The newest Los Angeles Angels fan has arrived.

On Saturday, Mike Trout and wife Jessica announced the birth of their first child, son Beckham Aaron, who was born Thursday. Yes, the three-time MVP’s son’s initials are BAT.

“Our greatest gift from above • we are so in love!” the new parents shared on social media. “Meet our sweet boy, Beckham Aaron Trout.”

Beckham Aaron weighed in at 7 lbs, 10 ounces, and is 20.75 inches long. He shares the middle name of Jessica’s late brother, Aaron Cox, who died in 2018.

Trout, 28, who has been married to Jessica since 2017, confirmed in March that he and his wife were expecting, posting an epic gender reveal video online.

“I don’t even know where to begin….,” the Angels outfielder posted to Instagram at the time. “From seeing your heartbeat for the first time to seeing you dance around in mommy’s belly… we are truly blessed and this is only the beginning!! Little man, you have the best mommy already and I can’t wait to be your dad! We are so humbled by this gift God has given us. We love you already, buddy!!”

Ahead of Beckham’s arrival, Trout said he was unsure about participating in the shortened MLB season due to the coronavirus pandemic. He later decided to play.

Trout could potentially return to the Angels’ lineup on Sunday, according to the Orange County Register.